61% Seats Vacant In J & K Colleges: Govt

At least 61 percent seats remain unfilled in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir due to lack of student enrolments-raising a question on functioning of higher education department.

The official figures reveal that the total admissions during the previous session stood at 45,438 with officials claiming that it was higher than the enrolment figures recorded in earlier years.

According to KNO, the government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that the enrollment trend in Government Degree Colleges of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has shown an improvement during the last admission session.

“The total admissions during the previous session stood at 45,438, which is higher than the enrollment figures recorded in earlier years. However, it is pertinent to mention that the existing Government Degree College across the UT have a cumulative sanctioned intake capacity of 1,16,767 seats,” the government said.

It also informed that house that“The admissions achieved, despite the upward trend, remain well below the available capacity of the existing institutions.”

The government accordingly ruled out establishing any new Degree College in Jammu and Kashmir for now.

“In view of the matter, it is submitted that there is, at present, no immediate or compelling requirement for opening new Degree Colleges in the Union Territory,” the government said.

It also informed the house that the present focus remains on optimal utilization of existing infrastructure, enhancement of academic facilities, further improvement in enrolment levels, and the provision of quality, globally competitive education to our students .

