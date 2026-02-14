Mayurbhanj: Homeless Woman, 70, To Get House After A Decade Of Pleas

70-year-old Raibari Bindhani has been living in a makeshift polythene-sheet shelter for the past 10-12 years in a village area of Mayurbhanj district, near a forest stretch close to the Similipal region. Walking every day to the panchayat office for a Rs 1,000 allowance and 5KGs of rice, Bindhani used to live in a concrete house but it was sold after her parents' death, leaving her with no housing. She has claimed that she did not get any help fro mthe sarpanch of the village too.

Looking at the situation, Additional District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj Netrananda Mallick has said that Bindhani would be checked up on by officials. If found eligible, she would be allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. After the Block Development Officer (BDO) verifies Bindhani's condition, around 4 decimal (around 0.04 acres) will be allotted to her and a house will be built on the land.

A Life of Hardship and Fear

Speaking to ANI, she said that about a decade ago, she lived in a concrete house, which was later sold after her parents died and she went out to work. On returning, she found herself homeless. Earlier, she survived by cutting trees and selling firewood to buy food. Now, she depends on the allowance and rice she receives, eating very little each day. She said she often encounters snakes, bears and even elephants near her shelter, but has no alternative place to go.

"Approximately 10 years ago, I was where they have made a poultry farm now. The concrete house at the end of the road was our house earlier. We came here and stayed. When our parents died, we had gone to work, and when we came back, our house was sold off. Now, where will we get the house? Where will I go? I receive Rs 1000 allowance. Earlier, I used to chop down trees and sell the logs of wood to buy food. I have started getting the allowance now," said Bindhani.

"I get 5 kgs of rice, which lasts for some time as I eat only three handfuls of cooked rice every day. I eat only when I get an allowance and can buy rice with it. I had asked for a house. At that time government and sarpanch didn't help. I don't have a house. I am staying by the roadside. I see snakes and bears. But what can I do? Even elephants come. They eat paddy from the nearby field and go away," she added.

Official Assurance for Housing

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj Netrananda Mallick said the government provides rural housing to people living in extremely poor conditions under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said the concerned Block Development Officer (BDO) would verify Bindhani's living conditions and, if found eligible, arrange for land and allot her a house either under the central scheme or the state housing programme.

"Now the Government is providing rural housing to the people whose living conditions are very weak. I know you are talking about Raibari Bindhani, she is staying in a thatched house. There is a provision to provide rural housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. House will be constructed within a timeline, and there is a bonus facility available. The concerned BDO has the right to verify the condition of the house of Raibari Bindhani and to allot a house if she is on the list. I will tell the BDO and people concerned to provide a piece of land of 4 decimal as she is homeless and then, after availing the land, the BDO will allot a house under PM Yojana or under the state scheme," Mallick told ANI. (ANI)

