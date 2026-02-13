Minister Meets Senior German Official

HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met yesterday with State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation Niels Annen, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with co-operation, relations and ways to support and develop them, particularly in the field of development and financing joint projects, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.