Tripadvisor Wave Analysis 13 February 2026

2026-02-13 11:09:19
(MENAFN- FxPro) Tripadvisor: ⬇️ Sell

– Tripadvisor broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 8.00

Tripadvisor is under the bearish pressure after the broke the support zone between the support levels 10.40 (yearly low from 2025) and the round support level 10.00.

The breakout of this support zone coincided with the breakout of the weekly down channel from 2025 – which accelerated the active weekly impulse wave 3.

Given the overriding weekly downtrend, Tripadvisor can be expected to fall to the next support level 8.00 (target for the completion of the active wave 3).

FxPro

