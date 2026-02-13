Missionirnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Leveraging Rapidsx(TM) To Modernize REE Refining

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) and may include paid advertising.

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) was highlighted in a recent article that discussed its positioning as rare earth elements (“REEs”) remain at the center of industrial policy, defense planning and the energy transition.“Ucore's near-term story is increasingly defined by execution. The company is currently advancing its RapidSX(TM) rare earth separation platform from sustained demonstration work in Kingston, Ontario, into a U.S.-based Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana, while simultaneously strengthening feedstock and downstream partnerships to support a Western-aligned mine-to-magnet supply chain,” the article reads.

“Ucore's strategy is focused on a persistent bottleneck in rare earth supply chains: separation and refining. While rare earth ores exist in multiple jurisdictions, converting mixed concentrates into separated, high-purity rare earth oxides suitable for magnet manufacturing has historically been concentrated in a small number of processing hubs, leaving North American supply chains exposed to external disruption. Ucore's approach is to build U.S.-based processing infrastructure supplied by feedstock from allied jurisdictions, using RapidSX as its core enabling technology. RapidSX is a next-generation improvement on solvent extraction that is intended to reduce physical footprint and accelerate separations through a modular, column-based process architecture, supporting phased commercial deployment rather than a single massive build.”

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

