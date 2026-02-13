Qatar, GCC Highlight Regional, Global Security Roles At Munich Conference

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, represented Qatar at the opening of the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany yesterday, joining global leaders in critical discussions on regional stability, Middle East developments, and international security challenges.

The three-day event, which continues until Sunday, convenes policymakers, diplomats, and experts from across the globe to address the world's most pressing security, political, and technological issues. The MSC programme covers a wide array of topics, including European security, transatlantic relations, the Ukrainian crisis and its impact on European stability, and ongoing developments in the Middle East, particularly the war in Gaza and its humanitarian and security repercussions.

The conference examines the growing tensions among major powers, the future of the international system, energy and cybersecurity challenges, and the implications of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, for global security. This year's conference has attracted broad international participation amid heightened security measures, with around 50 heads of state and government in attendance, including leaders from most European nations.

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem al-Budaiwi, underlined the council's strategic role in promoting regional and global stability. Speaking at a panel discussion, al-Budaiwi noted that the GCC, through its unity and strategic approach, not only safeguards the interests of its member states but also serves as a cornerstone for regional and international co-operation. He emphasised that the council's approach, based on dialogue, diplomacy, and partnerships, provides a model for transforming challenges into opportunities for shared progress and prosperity.

Al-Budaiwi highlighted a fundamental principle shared by GCC leaders: the security and stability of GCC states form the foundation for the stability of the wider Middle East. He stressed that the region faces interconnected security, political, and economic challenges that require collective solutions grounded in respect for state sovereignty, adherence to international law, and peaceful conflict resolution.

The secretary-general highlighted that the GCC pursues a comprehensive crisis management strategy combining political mediation, economic co-operation, and international partnerships, with formal relations established with more than 23 countries and eight international organisations. He said the Palestinian issue remains a core priority for the council, advocating for a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Budaiwi also emphasised the importance of addressing challenges related to Iran's nuclear program and stressed that GCC participation in any relevant negotiations is essential to ensuring regional security and stability. He reiterated the Council's commitment to efforts aimed at a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction.

Germany is represented by a large delegation headed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting the country's central role in facilitating dialogue on global security. The event comes at a time of rapid international transformation, with traditional alliances facing scrutiny and the rules-based international order showing signs of erosion, alongside rising conflicts and instability in multiple regions.

The main conference programme also explores competing visions of the global order, the revival of multilateralism, and the ways technological advances are shaping defence and security policies. Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the MSC, described the 2026 edition as a central platform for strategic dialogue, emphasising its role in strengthening international cooperation and addressing the most urgent global challenges.

In his opening remarks, Chancellor Merz stressed the need to reset transatlantic relations and restore trust between Europe and the US. He highlighted that Europe must strengthen its defence capabilities while remaining firmly aligned with Nato, noting that the US“will not be strong enough to act alone” in an era of great power competition.