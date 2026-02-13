Star Voyager Returns For The School Holidays From 22 May 26 June 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



Star Voyager returns to Southeast Asia with more sailings from Singapore & Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) with popular 2, 3 & 5 Night Cruises from 22 May – 26 June 2026.

Just in time for the school holidays, StarCruises is thrilled to welcome back the Star Voyager from 22 May until 26 June 2026, offering families, couples and friends an exciting, convenient and value-packed round-trip cruise holiday - all departing close to home from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang).

During this period, Star Voyager will operate a series of popular 2, 3 and 5 Night Cruises, sailing to much-loved destinations across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, while also introducing exciting new island destinations on Star Voyager such as Con Son, Tioman, Bali (Benoa) and Lombok. Designed for short to mid-length escapes, these round trip itineraries deliver a complete holiday experience - combining exciting destinations, vibrant onboard activities and StarCruises' signature hospitality.

“Star Voyager offers a cruise experience unlike any other in the region,” said Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises.“By introducing new ports of call, including Con Son, Tioman, Bali and Lombok, we are bringing fresh discoveries to our itineraries while enhancing the appeal of well-loved destinations. With lively entertainment, diverse dining options and flexible short- to mid-length itineraries, guests can enjoy a complete holiday in just a few days - perfectly timed for the school holidays.”

Special One-Way Cruise: Hong Kong - Nha Trang (Vietnam) – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang)

Ahead of her Southeast Asia deployment in May/June, Star Voyager will extend her Hong Kong sailings with two special departures timed for the Labour Day holidays - a 2 Night High Seas Cruise departing 1 May and a 3 Night Sanya Cruise departing 3 May.

Following these sailings, guests can embark on a distinctive one-way voyage aboard Star Voyager, departing Hong Kong on 17 May 2026. This thoughtfully curated journey features a special stopover in Nha Trang, Vietnam, offering guests the opportunity to explore the destination before continuing south. Guests may choose to disembark in Singapore on 21 May 2026 for a 4 Night Cruise, or continue on to Kuala Lumpur via Port Klang on 22 May 2026 for a 5 Night Cruise.

School Holiday Sailings from Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang)

The school holiday season kicks off with three special departures from Kuala Lumpur between 22 and 27 May 2026, offering easy access to popular destinations in Malaysia and Thailand:

. 3 Night Phuket – Penang Cruise departing on Friday (22 May)

. 2 Night Phuket Cruises departing on Monday (25 May) & Wednesday (27 May)

School Holiday Sailings from Singapore (via Singapore Cruise Centre) From 31 May to 26 June 2026, Star Voyager will operate a wide range of round-trip cruises from Singapore, featuring both favourite and new itineraries:

. Two 5 Night Mystical Bali & Lombok Cruises (Benoa in South Bali & Lombok) Departing Sundays on 31 May & 14 June

. Two 5 Night Enchanting Vietnam Cruises (Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh & Con Son Island) Departing Sundays on 7 & 21 June

. Four 2 Night Getaway Cruises to Tioman Departing Fridays on 5, 12, 19 & 26 June

Special One-Way Cruise: Singapore – Ho Chi Minh – Nha Trang - Hong Kong

Embark on a scenic one-way cruise from Singapore on 28 June, sailing 5 Nights through vibrant Ho Chi Minh and the stunning coastal city of Nha Trang, before arriving in Hong Kong on 3 July 2026. Guests in Vietnam can also join from Ho Chi Minh City (via Dong Nai) on 30 June for a 3 Night journey to Nha Trang and Hong Kong, arriving directly at Hong Kong's Ocean Terminal in the heart of the city. Experience the unforgettable approach to Hong Kong by sea, with its iconic skyline unfolding before you, offering a relaxing and memorable start to your city adventure.

These highly sought-after itineraries combine scenic destinations, cultural discovery and a wide variety of onboard activities, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy both enriching shore excursions and relaxing days at sea.

Destination Highlights

Guests can explore some of Southeast Asia's most captivating destinations. Penang charms with its UNESCO-listed George Town, vibrant street art and renowned local cuisine, while Phuket remains a favourite for its stunning beaches, island-hopping adventures and lively markets.

The itineraries also showcase Bali and Lombok, offering iconic temples, pristine beaches and laid-back island charm; Tioman, a tropical escape with crystal-clear waters and lush rainforests; and Vietnam, where guests can experience three amazing destinations in a single journey, including the coastal beauty of Nha Trang, the energy of Ho Chi Minh City and the serene charm of Con Son Island.

Onboard Experiences & Dining

Star Voyager's school holiday sailings offer a refreshing getaway without long flights, with activities for all ages. Highlights include complimentary access to water slides and kids' pools, live performances, themed activities, a cinema at sea, interactive games, shopping and spa and wellness experiences (charges apply).

Guests can enjoy complimentary dining at The Lido Buffet, elegant meals at Sophia, and classic Chinese cuisine at the NorthStar Dining Room. Accommodation ranges from comfortable inside cabins to balcony staterooms, while The Palace Suites offer spacious luxury and personalised 24-hour European-style butler service.

Entertainment Highlights

Between ports, guests can enjoy Star Voyager's signature entertainment, including the glamorous Red Carpet Gala Night, where guests dress to impress, compete for Best Dressed Awards and mingle with the ship's performers, senior officers and the captain - a true highlight of the cruise experience.

With limited school holiday sailings available, guests are encouraged to plan early. Bookings open on 23 February 2026. For more information or to reserve your cruise, visit or contact your preferred local travel agent.

StarDream Cruises: The Cruise Line that Knows Asia Best.

Officially launched on 26 March 2025, StarDream Cruises combines over three decades of cruising expertise, ushering in a new era of extraordinary voyages across Asia and beyond. The cruise line introduces two iconic brands- StarCruises and Dream Cruises - each offering a distinct experience that honours the legacy of their predecessors while elevating the standard for world-class cruising in Asia.

StarCruises brings affordable, lifestyle-driven cruising to the Asian market with intimate, mid-sized ships that accommodate up to 2,000 guests, offering a more personal cruising experience across Southeast and East Asia aboard the Star Voyager and Star Navigator cruise ships. Meanwhile, Dream Cruises redefines luxury cruising with expansive ships that cater to more than 3,000 guests, offering exclusive privileges and premium amenities. The Genting Dream, Dream Cruises' flagship, is homeported in Singapore year-round, sailing to various destinations in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

With decades of experience in hospitality and cruising, StarDream Cruises is set to redefine the cruise experience, catering to a diverse range of markets, offering tailored experiences that appeal to various demographic segments

