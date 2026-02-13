MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lux Metals Engages Marketing Consulting Firm Zimtu Capital

February 13, 2026 7:20 PM EST | Source: Lux Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Lux Metals Corp. (TSXV: LXM) (the " Company " or " Lux ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting services agreement (the " Zimtu Agreement ") with Zimtu Capital Corp. (" Zimtu ") pursuant to which, among other things, Zimtu is to provide certain advertising, marketing and investor relations services to the Company, including the preparation and posting of online publications, video news releases, newsletters, social media content and investor presentations.

Zimtu has been engaged to heighten market awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Zimtu is an arm's-length firm, operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia, which administers a cooperative marketing program, including the provision of marketing services to private, micro- and small-cap companies. The Zimtu Agreement is for a term of twelve months at a rate of CAD$16,666.67 (plus GST) per month. The Company does not propose to issue any securities to Zimtu in consideration for the services to be provided to the Company.

Zimtu can be contacted at 604-681-1568, ..., or Suite 1450 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2 Canada.

The Zimtu Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements respecting the Zimtu Agreement and the scope, term and cost of services thereunder. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding obtaining required regulatory approvals for the Zimtu Agreement.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Zimtu Agreement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumption that the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Zimtu Agreement.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

