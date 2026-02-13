Make The Most Of The Gold Loan Carnival: Hassle-Free Repayments And Quick Approval With Bajaj Finance
|Reward rank
|Reward description
|1st reward
|Travel voucher for foreign trip
|2nd reward
|42 inch LED TV
|3rd reward
|Microwave
|4th reward
|Small electric appliances
By adhering to the following eligibility criteria and keeping track of the current gold rate, using tools such as a gold loan calculator, borrowers can estimate their loan eligibility and make informed decisions about how much to borrow and when.
- Indian citizens aged between 21 and 80 years
- Gold purity between 18 and 22 karats
- Minimum gold loan amount of Rs. 1,00,000
- Loan not repaid within 180 days from the date of disbursal
- One reward per customer during the entire offer period
Bajaj Finance may specify additional criteria at its sole discretion. Meeting these conditions ensures fair participation and clear outcomes for all eligible customers.
Benefits of gold loan with Bajaj Finance
Gold is not just an asset but also a reliable source of quick funds. Bajaj Finance offers a seamless way for borrowers to access a gold loan in India while enjoying multiple benefits:
- Secured loan: Borrowers pledge their gold jewellery as collateral, enabling faster approval and quick access to funds.
- Competitive interest rates: Rates are based on the purity and value of the gold, helping borrowers manage repayments effectively.
- Repayment options: Interest can be paid monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.
- Easy application: Applications can be submitted online via app or website, or at any of the 1,100+ branches across India.
- Minimal documentation: Documents accepted include Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, driving licence, NREGA job card, or NPR letter.
- Secure and insured gold: Pledged gold is safely stored and insured at no additional cost.
- Part-release and foreclosure options: Borrowers can release part of their gold or close the loan early, retaining control over their assets.
Making informed decisions with gold loan calculator
Understanding the gold rate and using a gold loan calculator is essential for borrowers looking to maximise their payouts. The calculator helps estimate the loan amount based on the current gold value, purity, and weight of jewellery, ensuring that borrowers can access funds responsibly. This transparency allows individuals to plan repayments, avoid over-borrowing, and leverage their gold efficiently.
How the gold loan process works during the Carnival
The gold loan process is simple, speedy, and secure at every step:
- Initiate the application through the Bajaj Finserv website by clicking on 'APPLY'
- Share 10-digit mobile phone number and complete identity verification with the received OTP
- Enter personal details and select the nearest gold loan branch
- Download the in-principal loan eligibility letter and await a call from a Bajaj Finserv representative for guidance on the next steps
Once the documents are verified and the terms are agreed upon, disbursal can take place. Reward eligibility tracking begins after successful disbursal.
Overall, leveraging gold through a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan during the gold loan carnival allows individuals in India to unlock the value of their assets efficiently, access funds quickly, and enjoy exclusive rewards. By staying informed about gold rates and using tools like the gold loan calculator, borrowers can make smart financial decisions and navigate their monetary needs confidently while enjoying the security and stability of gold-backed loans.
