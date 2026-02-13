Make The Most Of The Gold Loan Carnival: Hassle-Free Repayments And Quick Approval With Bajaj Finance

PUNE, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In India, gold is more than just a prized possession-it is a trusted way to secure funds when one needs them. Today, gold loans have made accessing money easier than ever, letting borrowers unlock the value of their gold quickly and efficiently. Bajaj Finance simplifies this with its Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, offering fast approval, competitive interest rates, and minimal documentation. The Gold Loan Carnival takes it a step further, giving borrowers a chance to enjoy exciting rewards while making the most of their gold during the festive season.

How the gold loan carnival in India can help

The gold loan carnival, valid from 25th November 2025 to 28th February 2026, is designed to help customers make the most of their gold holdings. By availing a gold loan in India of Rs. 1,00,000 or more, eligible customers can access exclusive rewards, including travel vouchers, a 42” LED TV, microwaves, and other electric appliances. However, this offer is not applicable if the gold loan is repaid within 180 days from disbursal, and each customer can benefit from the reward only once during the carnival period.

Reward rank Reward description 1st reward Travel voucher for foreign trip 2nd reward 42 inch LED TV 3rd reward Microwave 4th reward Small electric appliances





By adhering to the following eligibility criteria and keeping track of the current gold rate, using tools such as a gold loan calculator, borrowers can estimate their loan eligibility and make informed decisions about how much to borrow and when.

Indian citizens aged between 21 and 80 years

Gold purity between 18 and 22 karats

Minimum gold loan amount of Rs. 1,00,000

Loan not repaid within 180 days from the date of disbursal

One reward per customer during the entire offer period

Bajaj Finance may specify additional criteria at its sole discretion. Meeting these conditions ensures fair participation and clear outcomes for all eligible customers.

Benefits of gold loan with Bajaj Finance

Gold is not just an asset but also a reliable source of quick funds. Bajaj Finance offers a seamless way for borrowers to access a gold loan in India while enjoying multiple benefits:

Secured loan: Borrowers pledge their gold jewellery as collateral, enabling faster approval and quick access to funds.

Borrowers pledge their gold jewellery as collateral, enabling faster approval and quick access to funds. Competitive interest rates: Rates are based on the purity and value of the gold, helping borrowers manage repayments effectively.

Rates are based on the purity and value of the gold, helping borrowers manage repayments effectively. Repayment options: Interest can be paid monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.

Interest can be paid monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. Easy application: Applications can be submitted online via app or website, or at any of the 1,100+ branches across India.

Applications can be submitted online via app or website, or at any of the 1,100+ branches across India. Minimal documentation: Documents accepted include Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, driving licence, NREGA job card, or NPR letter.

Documents accepted include Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, driving licence, NREGA job card, or NPR letter. Secure and insured gold: Pledged gold is safely stored and insured at no additional cost.

Pledged gold is safely stored and insured at no additional cost. Part-release and foreclosure options: Borrowers can release part of their gold or close the loan early, retaining control over their assets.

Making informed decisions with gold loan calculator

Understanding the gold rate and using a gold loan calculator is essential for borrowers looking to maximise their payouts. The calculator helps estimate the loan amount based on the current gold value, purity, and weight of jewellery, ensuring that borrowers can access funds responsibly. This transparency allows individuals to plan repayments, avoid over-borrowing, and leverage their gold efficiently.

How the gold loan process works during the Carnival

The gold loan process is simple, speedy, and secure at every step:

Initiate the application through the Bajaj Finserv website by clicking on 'APPLY'

Share 10-digit mobile phone number and complete identity verification with the received OTP

Enter personal details and select the nearest gold loan branch

Download the in-principal loan eligibility letter and await a call from a Bajaj Finserv representative for guidance on the next steps

Once the documents are verified and the terms are agreed upon, disbursal can take place. Reward eligibility tracking begins after successful disbursal.

Overall, leveraging gold through a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan during the gold loan carnival allows individuals in India to unlock the value of their assets efficiently, access funds quickly, and enjoy exclusive rewards. By staying informed about gold rates and using tools like the gold loan calculator, borrowers can make smart financial decisions and navigate their monetary needs confidently while enjoying the security and stability of gold-backed loans.

