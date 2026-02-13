Advanced Manufacturing Facilities Built For Precision And Reliability

MENAFN - GetNews) Dong Hwa Hi-Tech operates a fully equipped manufacturing facility designed to support the complete production of industrial heating systems-from component preparation to final assembly and testing. Every piece of equipment within the facility is purpose-built to ensure precision, consistency, and safety, enabling the company to deliver high-quality heating solutions that meet demanding industrial standards.

At the core of the facility are automated heater production systems, including a heater automatic filling machine (MAX: 3300) and both automatic and manual pipe compression machines. These systems allow precise control of internal heater structures, ensuring uniform performance and long service life. A dedicated pipe correction system further enhances dimensional accuracy, which is critical for heater durability and thermal efficiency.

To support thermal processing and product stability, Dong Hwa Hi-Tech operates a large-scale drying furnace (800 × 800 × 20,000 mm). This equipment enables controlled heat treatment and drying of heater components, ensuring consistent quality across production batches. Complementing this is a local exhaust system (CT-5000) and a welding gas exhaust system (WHC-2000), which maintain a safe and clean manufacturing environment while meeting industrial safety standards.

For advanced induction heating products, the facility is equipped with an automatic winding system dedicated to induction heaters, as well as a specialized winding machine for space heaters (200 mm). These systems ensure precise coil formation and electrical integrity, which are essential for stable heating performance and long-term reliability.

Dong Hwa Hi-Tech's fabrication capabilities are reinforced by a comprehensive range of machining and metalworking equipment, including a lathe, milling machine, shearing machine, and radial drilling machine. These tools enable in-house machining of custom components, allowing rapid prototyping and flexible response to customer-specific requirements.

Welding and assembly processes are supported by argon welding machines, spot welding equipment, a turntable welding system, and an integrated welding transport device, enabling accurate, repeatable assembly of complex heater structures. This integrated setup improves workflow efficiency while maintaining high structural integrity.

Quality assurance is an integral part of the facility's operation. A puncture tester (5,000 mA) is used to verify electrical safety and insulation integrity, ensuring every product meets strict performance and safety criteria before shipment. Additionally, an automatic pipe marking machine supports traceability and production control throughout the manufacturing process.

Together, Dong Hwa Hi-Tech's manufacturing facility represents a fully integrated production environment-one that combines automation, precision machining, advanced welding, and rigorous testing. This infrastructure allows the company to maintain consistent quality, support customized production, and deliver reliable industrial heating solutions trusted by clients across diverse industries.