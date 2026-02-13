Visiting Angels Earns 2026 Recognition As Award-Winning Home Care Agency In Boulder, CO

February 13, 2026 - Boulder, CO - Visiting Angels is proud to announce that they have been recognized as a 2026 Best Home Care Award winner by Activated Insights for multiple of their locations! Visiting Angels has been providing home care in Boulder, CO, that families can rely on since 2008.

This honor recognizes Visiting Angels' continued commitment to high-quality, compassionate in-home care across all its Colorado locations, including Denver, Broomfield, Longmont/Boulder, and Aurora. To learn more about this award, you can visit their site here:

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to our entire Visiting Angels team,” said Stephen Signor, Executive Director of Visiting Angels Senior Home Care Longmont.“It reflects the compassion, dedication, and professionalism our caregivers bring into every client's home each day. We're honored to serve seniors and families throughout Boulder County.”

About the Activated Insights' Best of Home Care Awards

Activated Insights' Best of Home Care Awards are among some of the most respected honors in the home care industry. These awards are earned through verified surveys that measure the following:



Customer satisfaction

Community engagement Overall experience from both clients and caregivers

In 2026, Visiting Angels Senior Home Care Boulder County received the following recognitions:



Leader in Experience®-four consecutive years

Provider of Choice®-eight-time winner, five consecutive years Employer of Choice®-six-time winner, five consecutive years

These achievements place Visiting Angels among a select group of agencies nationwide that demonstrate sustained excellence year after year.

“Receiving this award in 2026 is a testament to the trust families in Boulder County place in us,” Signor said.“Our mission has always been to help seniors remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering that level of care.”

Visiting Angels Office Location:

Visiting Angels Senior Home Care Longmont is committed to providing high-quality non-medical in-home care services that are personalized to the individual needs of each senior, encouraging a safe and comfortable environment for senior loved ones to age in place.

Their services include:



Companion Care

Personal Care Assistance

Memory Care Support

Respite Care Customized Care Plans

“We take great pride in providing high-quality, personalized home care,” Signor said.“This recognition highlights the standards we hold ourselves to every day and motivates us to continue raising the bar for senior home care in the Boulder area.”

Families in Boulder County benefit directly from this regional strength through the Visiting Angels Senior Home Care Longmont office, which supports seniors and adults throughout Boulder and nearby communities with customized in-home care services.

“Our caregivers are the heart of Visiting Angels,” said Signor.“This award belongs to them-their compassion, reliability, and genuine care make a real difference in the lives of the seniors we serve across Boulder County.”

Business Name: Visiting Angels Senior Home Care Longmont

Address: 320 Main St Ste E, Longmont, CO 80501

Phone Number: (303) 828-2664

Website: