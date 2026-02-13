High-Performance Flow Control By SW Valve

Center-lined butterfly valves are one of the most widely used valve types in large-diameter fluid control systems due to their compact design, cost efficiency, and operational flexibility. SW Valve's center-lined butterfly valves are engineered to meet demanding industrial requirements, offering stable performance across water, marine, chemical, and industrial applications.

Product Overview

SW Valve's center-lined butterfly valves are designed for versatility and reliability in large-scale flow control environments.

. Size Range: DN50 to DN2400 (2 inch to 96 inch)

. Pressure Rating: ANSI 150LB, PN10 / PN16, JIS 5K / 10K / 16K

. Working Pressure: Up to 16 bar

. Valve Type: Center-lined butterfly valve

. Seat Option: Control valve with Teflon seat available

These specifications make the valves suitable for both standard and demanding pipeline systems where stable sealing and long service life are essential.

Applications

SW Valve's center-lined butterfly valves are widely applied in various industries and media conditions, including:

. Water and wastewater systems

. Sea water and marine pipelines

. Air and gas flow systems

. Hydrocarbons

. Acidic and corrosive fluids

. Slurry, thick fluids, and media with suspended particles

The valve structure is optimized for large diameter and high-flow conditions, making it especially effective for infrastructure, shipbuilding, power plants, and industrial facilities.

Operator Options

To support different operational environments and automation levels, SW Valve provides a full range of operator configurations:

. Manual lever operator

. Gear operator

. Pneumatic operator

. Hydraulic operator

. Electric motor operator

This flexibility allows customers to easily integrate the valve into both manual and automated control systems.

Engineering Strength of SW Valve Center-Lined Butterfly Valves

SW Valve focuses on precision engineering and material integrity to ensure consistent performance.

. Optimized disc and seat alignment for reduced torque

. High-quality elastomer and Teflon seat options for chemical resistance

. Stable sealing performance under repeated operation

. Smooth flow characteristics with minimal pressure loss

. Robust body structure suitable for large-diameter pipelines

These design elements contribute to longer service life, reduced maintenance, and improved operational safety.

How SW Valve Differs from Typical Chinese Manufacturers

While many Chinese manufacturers compete primarily on price, SW Valve differentiates itself through engineering depth, quality control, and long-term reliability.

. Material Quality: SW Valve uses verified materials and controlled sourcing, whereas low-cost manufacturers may substitute materials without notice.

. Precision Manufacturing: Tight machining tolerances and consistent assembly ensure predictable valve performance.

. International Standards: Full compliance with ANSI, PN, and JIS standards, with documented testing and traceability.

. Application-Specific Engineering: Valves are designed based on actual field conditions, not generic designs.

. Stable Quality Consistency: SW Valve maintains uniform quality across batches, reducing failure risk in large projects.

. Technical Communication: Clear English documentation and engineering support for overseas buyers.

For American buyers, this means fewer operational risks, lower lifecycle costs, and reduced downtime compared to valves that may require frequent replacement or adjustment.

Conclusion

SW Valve's center-lined butterfly valves offer a balanced combination of performance, durability, and operational flexibility for large-diameter and high-flow applications. By prioritizing engineering quality over short-term cost reduction, SW Valve delivers solutions that meet the expectations of global industrial standards.

Compared to many low-cost alternatives, SW Valve provides American and international buyers with confidence, reliability, and long-term value-making it a strategic partner for critical fluid control systems.