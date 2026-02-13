War Update: 194 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Sees Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on February 13, 2026, via Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the start of the day, there have been 194 combat clashes. The enemy conducted one missile strike with a single missile, 46 airstrikes, dropped 129 glide bombs, used 2,398 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,240 shelling attacks on settlements and our positions,” the military reported.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one clash occurred; the enemy conducted four airstrikes, dropped eight bombs, and carried out 82 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted assaults near Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Lyman, and toward Okhrimivka, Zybyne, and Mala Vovcha. Ukrainian troops repelled eight attacks; three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, one attack occurred near Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and toward Stavky. One clash continues.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near Platonivka, Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there was one enemy offensive near Nykiforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces conducted 16 assaults near Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, enemy launched 54 attacks, targeting Rodynske, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Ivanivka, Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodnie, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka. Battles continue in some locations. Ukrainian forces reportedly eliminated 50 invaders, injured 14, destroyed 25 drones, one vehicle, two units of transport, and 10 enemy shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks toward Ivanivka and Oleksandrohrad. Settlements Kolomyitsi and Velykomykhailivka were hit by glide bombs.

In the Huliaipole sector, 29 enemy attacks occurred near Huliaipole, Zahirne, Dorozhnianka, and toward Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka. Russian airstrikes also hit Samiilivka, Barvinivka, Svoboda, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, and Zaliznychne. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, three attacks were reported near Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni, and toward Prymorske. Glide bomb strikes hit the area near the settlement of Zaporizhets.

In the Prydniprovske sector, one unsuccessful enemy offensive was recorded.

As reported, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format agreed on $38 billion in support for Ukraine in 2026.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine