Kremlin Amplifies Narrative Claiming Ukraine Runs 'Secret Prisons' Where Russian Pows Are Tortured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council announced this on Facebook.

In an interview with propagandists, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy on so-called "crimes of the Kyiv regime," claimed that "basements" and "secret prisons" allegedly exist where Russian POWs are tortured, including with "electric chairs," and that staged videos are produced.

"Russian propaganda has been injecting such stories into the information space since 2014. However, throughout this time, Russian claims about 'secret prisons' in Ukraine have remained nothing more than loud statements – they have received no confirmation whatsoever," the CCD said.

Russia militarizing children in temporary occupied Ukrainian territories – CCD

The Center stressed that these information attacks have an obvious goal: to discredit Ukraine and blur responsibility for Russia's war crimes.

Ukraine adheres to international humanitarian law in its treatment of prisoners of war. Representatives of international organizations have permanent access to detention facilities and have not recorded any violations.

By contrast, numerous documented cases of torture, cruel treatment, and total isolation of Ukrainian prisoners of war concern Russia, the Center said.