Penpa Tsering Re-Elected As Sikyong Of Tibetan Parliament-In-Exile

The Tibetan Election Commission on Friday declared the results of the preliminary election for the Sikyong and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, confirming that Penpa Tsering has been re-elected to continue as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

First Phase of Elections for Tibetan Government-in-Exile

The Election Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration announced the preliminary election for the Sikyong and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Friday.

On February 2, the Tibetan community living in exile took part in the first phase of elections to select the Sikyong (President of the Central Tibetan Administration) and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, marking a key democratic exercise for Tibetans residing outside their homeland.

Decisive Win for Penpa Tsering

In accordance with Article 67(4) of the Election Rules and Regulations stipulating that "If a candidate secured more than 60 per cent of the total votes in the preliminary round, the final round shall not be conducted, and the candidate shall be declared elected as Sikyong," the Election Commission declared incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering elected as the Sikyong for the 17th Kashag, as he received 61.025 per cent of the total votes.

The Election Commission disclosed that a total of 51,140 Tibetans participated in the Sikyong election, with 103 candidates contesting. Following the incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang and Tsering Phuntsok secured 17,843 and 159 votes respectively.

Voters' Voices: A Call for Freedom

Voters travelled from nearby regions to cast their ballots, underscoring the importance of participation in sustaining the Tibetan government-in-exile and advancing the decades-long struggle for freedom.

Rinjin, a voter, said, "I live in Keylong and I have come here to exercise my right and cast my vote for the Tibet government. We vote to continue fighting for the freedom of our country. You know China has occupied Tibet, and we have been living in India as refugees."

Echoing similar hopes, another voter, Lobsang, said, "I have come to vote to choose the next Tibetan government in exile. We hope for freedom soon so that we can go back to our country."

Global Polling and Preservation of Identity

Polling was held worldwide, including in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the Central Tibetan Administration set up three polling booths across different locations to facilitate voting by Tibetans residing in the state.

The preservation of Tibetan identity, culture, and unity emerged as a central concern. (ANI)

