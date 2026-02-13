SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed A Complaint To Recover Losses Suffered By Purchasers Of REGENXBIO Inc. Securities And Sets A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 14, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of REGENXBIO Inc. (“REGENXBIO” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RGNX) between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Andre Kuik v. REGENXBIO Inc., et al. (Case No. 8:26-cv-00611) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning REGENXBIO's plan to develop and commercialize its product candidate RGX-111, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, also known as Hurler syndrome. Defendants' statements included, among other things, REGENXBIO's positive assertions of RGX-111's future trial success based on continuing positive biomarker and safety data from the ongoing PhaseI/II study. 3. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study.

On January 28, 2026, REGENXBIO issued a press release announcing that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111. Defendants announced that an intraventricular CNS tumor was found in a participant treated in its RGX-111 Phase I/II study. Following this news, the price of REGENXBIO's common stock declined from a closing market price of $13.41 per share on January 27, 2026, REGENXBIO's stock price fell to $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026, a decline of 17.8% in the span of just a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky.“We encourage RGNX shareholders to step forward before the April 14, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in RGNX securities, you have until April 14, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

