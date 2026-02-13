Fold Announces Date Of 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
The record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on March 24, 2026.
About Fold
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Bitcoin Gift CardTM, and Fold Debit CardTM, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Orange Group
Samir Jain, CFA
...
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jessica Starman, MBA
...
