Middlesex Water Company To Report 2025 Earnings On February 19


2026-02-13 05:33:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) plans to report its 2025 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The press release and the company's 2025 Form 10-K filing will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

About Middlesex Water Company
Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact
Summer DeFEO, Director of Communications
...
(732) 638-7510

Investor Relations Contact
Jennifer Ketschke, Director of Treasury & Investor Relations
...
(732) 638-7523


