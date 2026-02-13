Julong Holding Limited Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julong Holding Limited (“Julong” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: JLHL), a growth-oriented provider of intelligent integrated solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 13, 2026 U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at and on the SEC's website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to ... or Investor Relations Department at Julong Holding Limited, Room 2009, Building A, Times Fortune World, No.1 Hangfeng Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, China 100070.

About Julong Holding Limited

Founded in 1997, Julong is a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China. The Company's comprehensive suite of intelligent integrated solutions includes systems for intelligent security, fire protection, parking, toll collection, broadcasting, identification, data room, emergency command, and city management. Since its inception, Julong has focused on the successful and on-time execution of complex projects, through its“deliveries before deadline” and“customers first” initiatives. As Julong continues to cross-sell its service and solution offerings and advance its purpose-built technologies, the Company is well-positioned to achieve economies of scale and capture future opportunities.

