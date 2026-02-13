Fairfax Announces Conference Call
A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 20, 2026. The replay may be accessed at (866) 360-3309 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0164 (International).
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941
