Fairfax Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 20, 2026 to discuss its 2025 year-end results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, February 19, 2026 and will be available at that time on its website at . The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at 1 (800) 369-2143 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (312) 470-0063 (International) with the passcode"FAIRFAX".

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 20, 2026. The replay may be accessed at (866) 360-3309 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0164 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

