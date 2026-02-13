Ambow Files Annual Report On Form 10-K For Fiscal Year 2025
The Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at and the SEC's website at . Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, at ... or by mail at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 10080 N. Wolfe RD, Suite SW3-200, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA.
About Ambow
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Through its patented flagship platform HybriUTM, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.For more information, visit Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education
Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group
For more information, please contact:Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
E-mail: ... Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1 212 481 2050
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment