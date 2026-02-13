Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambow Files Annual Report On Form 10-K For Fiscal Year 2025


2026-02-13 05:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at and the SEC's website at . Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, at ... or by mail at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 10080 N. Wolfe RD, Suite SW3-200, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Through its patented flagship platform HybriUTM, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
E-mail: ...

Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1 212 481 2050
E-mail: ...


