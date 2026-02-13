South Bow Shares Findings Of Root Cause Analysis Of Milepost 171 Incident

Root cause analysis findings

According to the RCA, the characteristics of the MP-171 incident were unique. Both the pipe and welds conformed to industry standards for design, materials, and mechanical properties. Additionally, the pipe was transported in accordance with industry standards, and the pipeline was operating within its design pressure at the time of the incident. The RCA identified:



The failure resulted from a fatigue crack that originated along the pipe's manufactured long-seam weld.

The seam weld geometry was a primary contributor to the failure, leading to a stress concentration that likely initiated the crack during transportation from the pipe mill, before construction and subsequent operations.

Multiple in-line inspections had previously been completed on the section of pipe, including three generations of ultrasonic shear wave technology from two different vendors. The presence of hydrogen contributed to material brittleness and increased the growth rate of the fatigue crack, which developed during normal operations spanning 15 years.

The RCA is available on PHMSA's website at .

"This was a complex set of unique circumstances. We are committed to learning from this incident and are already implementing remedial measures and enhancements across our systems to prevent future incidents," said Bevin Wirzba, South Bow's chief executive officer. "I am grateful to our team for their swift and thoughtful actions during the incident response and cleanup efforts, and for their respectful engagement with the community.”

Remedial actions

South Bow is actively progressing its remedial actions, with seven in-line inspection runs and 51 integrity digs completed to date. Preliminary results indicate no injurious issues. The in-line inspection process has been modified to address known tool limitations by overlaying data from previous tool runs and implementing improvements in data analysis methods. South Bow will continue to work closely with its in-line inspection technology vendors to advance tool performance and validation, address and resolve tool limitations, and develop new technologies. Additional in-line inspection tool runs and integrity digs are scheduled for 2026 as part of South Bow's comprehensive program to address the findings and recommendations from the RCA investigation.

As part of PHMSA's Corrective Action Order (CAO), South Bow has submitted its remedial work plan to the regulator for approval. This plan includes the corrective actions already completed, along with addressing RCA recommendations. As South Bow conducts this remedial work, any findings will be incorporated into the plan and the Company's programs to enhance system integrity and ensure safe operations. South Bow is committed to maintaining transparency with its regulators, customers, and industry peers throughout this process.

