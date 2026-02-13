Ocular Therapeutixtm To Announce Topline Data For SOL-1 Phase 3 Superiority Trial In Wet AMD On Tuesday, February 17, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ocular to host webcast scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET

Detailed SOL-1 data to be presented at the 49th Macula Society Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that the Company will host a webcast to review the topline results of the SOL-1 Phase 3 superiority clinical trial of AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Detailed data will be presented at the 49th Macula Society Annual Meeting between February 25 – 28, 2026.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

