Tuesday, 02 January 2024
NVBDC Announces The Keith King Golf Classic Supporting JROTC Scholarships


2026-02-13 04:32:10
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce the NVBDC JROTC Keith King Golf Classic, taking place on Tuesday, June 22, 2026, at Paint Creek Country Club in Lake Orion.

This signature fundraising event honors the legacy of NVBDC Founder Keith King while raising critical scholarship funds to support the NVBDC JROTC Program an initiative dedicated to developing America's next generation of leaders.

A Day with Purpose

Join us for a powerful day of networking, camaraderie, and community impact. The Keith King Golf Classic brings together corporate partners, service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs), and community leaders who share a commitment to investing in future leadership.
Proceeds from the event directly support scholarships for JROTC cadets empowering students to pursue higher education, career development, and continued service to their communities.

This event is more than a golf outing. It is a statement of support for discipline, leadership, and opportunity.

Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities

NVBDC is actively seeking corporate sponsors who want to demonstrate leadership in education, workforce development, and veteran engagement.
Sponsorship opportunities include:

●Prominent brand visibility among corporate decision-makers and veteran entrepreneurs
●On-course signage and event recognition
●Digital promotion and social media exposure
●Direct engagement with veteran-owned businesses and community stakeholders
●Alignment with a nationally recognized organization dedicated to veteran business success and youth leadership development

Corporate sponsors will be recognized as champions of future leaders.

Registration Now Open

Individual golfers and foursomes are encouraged to register early. Participants will enjoy a memorable day on the course while supporting a cause that strengthens our communities and future workforce.

Whether you are a corporate partner, veteran entrepreneur, or community advocate, your participation fuels scholarship funding and leadership development for deserving JROTC cadets.

Join Us. Support Our Future Leaders.
Tuesday, June 22, 2026
Paint Creek Country Club
Lake Orion, Michigan

To become a corporate sponsor or register to golf, visit:

Together, we drive opportunity forward and invest in the leaders of tomorrow.

