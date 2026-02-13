Farmer Brothers Coffee Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
| FARMER BROS. CO.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
| (In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net sales
|$
|88,923
|$
|90,021
|$
|170,524
|$
|175,086
|Cost of goods sold
|56,656
|51,182
|105,821
|98,930
|Gross profit
|32,267
|38,839
|64,703
|76,156
|Selling expenses
|26,706
|26,760
|52,509
|53,987
|General and administrative expenses
|8,805
|9,534
|17,602
|20,786
|Net losses on disposal of assets
|892
|1,527
|1,909
|3,193
|Operating expenses
|36,403
|37,821
|72,020
|77,966
|(Loss) income from operations
|(4,136
|)
|1,018
|(7,317
|)
|(1,810
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(1,200
|)
|(1,922
|)
|(2,524
|)
|(3,713
|)
|Other, net
|470
|1,033
|950
|783
|Total other expense
|(730
|)
|(889
|)
|(1,574
|)
|(2,930
|)
|(Loss) income before taxes
|(4,866
|)
|129
|(8,891
|)
|(4,740
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|-
|(81
|)
|-
|52
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(4,866
|)
|$
|210
|$
|(8,891
|)
|$
|(4,792
|)
|Net (loss) income available to common stockholders per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
|21,669,663
|21,314,911
|21,631,753
|21,289,073
|Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
|21,669,663
|22,357,699
|21,631,753
|21,289,073
|FARMER BROS. CO.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,186
|$
|6,796
|Restricted cash
|178
|178
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $652 and $650, respectively
|25,527
|24,758
|Inventories
|49,395
|49,839
|Prepaid expenses
|4,351
|3,975
|Total current assets
|83,637
|85,546
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|25,704
|27,845
|Intangible assets, net
|7,933
|9,033
|Right-of-use operating lease assets
|33,875
|38,347
|Other assets
|301
|461
|Total assets
|$
|151,450
|$
|161,232
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|38,704
|37,669
|Accrued payroll expenses
|8,199
|12,692
|Right-of-use operating lease liabilities - current
|15,263
|16,773
|Other current liabilities
|3,784
|3,893
|Total current liabilities
|65,950
|71,027
|Long-term borrowings under revolving credit facility
|21,300
|14,300
|Accrued pension liabilities
|6,509
|7,322
|Accrued workers' compensation liabilities
|2,513
|2,619
|Right-of-use operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
|19,258
|22,195
|Other long-term liabilities
|262
|221
|Total liabilities
|$
|115,792
|$
|117,684
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $1.00 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 21,720,306 and 21,560,985 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|21,720
|21,561
|Additional paid-in capital
|82,508
|81,666
|Accumulated deficit
|(53,761
|)
|(44,870
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(14,809
|)
|(14,809
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|35,658
|$
|43,548
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|151,450
|$
|161,232
|FARMER BROS. CO.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,891
|)
|$
|(4,792
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,208
|5,817
|Net losses on disposal of assets
|1,909
|3,193
|Net losses on derivative instruments
|-
|3,183
|401(k) and share-based compensation expense
|1,001
|1,037
|Provision for credit losses
|464
|322
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(1,233
|)
|(782
|)
|Inventories
|444
|4,458
|Derivative assets, net
|-
|(3,635
|)
|Other assets
|(208
|)
|(115
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,033
|(3,795
|)
|Accrued expenses and other
|(5,520
|)
|155
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(5,793
|)
|$
|5,046
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(3,762
|)
|(5,362
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|50
|165
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(3,712
|)
|$
|(5,197
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from Credit Facilities
|7,000
|7,000
|Repayments on Credit Facilities
|-
|(7,000
|)
|Payments of finance lease obligations
|(98
|)
|(96
|)
|Payment of financing costs
|(7
|)
|(24
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|6,895
|$
|(120
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(2,610
|)
|(271
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|6,974
|6,005
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|4,364
|$
|5,734
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|3,356
|$
|8,890
|Non cash additions to property, plant and equipment
|-
|54
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to net (loss) income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating performance:
“EBITDA” is defined as net (loss) income excluding the impact of:
- income tax (benefit) expense; interest expense; and depreciation and amortization expense.
“EBITDA Margin” is defined as EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales.
“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net (loss) income excluding the impact of:
- income tax (benefit) expense; interest expense; depreciation and amortization expense; 401(k) and share-based compensation expense; net losses on disposal of assets; strategic initiative costs; and severance costs.
“Adjusted EBITDA Margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales.
For purposes of calculating EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, we have excluded the impact of interest expense resulting from non-cash pretax pension and postretirement benefits. For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, we are also excluding the impact severance and strategic initiative costs, as these items are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the Company's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the Company's ongoing operating performance. Further, management utilizes these measures, in addition to GAAP measures, when evaluating and comparing the Company's operating performance against internal financial forecasts and budgets.
We believe that EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of certain items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. These potential differences may be caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). We also present EBITDA and EBITDA Margin because (i) we believe that these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, (ii) we believe that investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to service or incur indebtedness, and (iii) we use these measures internally as benchmarks to compare our performance to that of our competitors.
EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We do not intend for non-GAAP financial measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net (loss) income to EBITDA (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|(In thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(4,866
|)
|$
|210
|$
|(8,891
|)
|$
|(4,792
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|-
|(81
|)
|-
|52
|Interest expense (1)
|535
|694
|1,196
|1,258
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,595
|2,920
|5,208
|5,817
|EBITDA
|$
|(1,736
|)
|$
|3,743
|$
|(2,487
|)
|$
|2,335
|EBITDA Margin
|(2.0
|)%
|4.2
|%
|(1.5
|)%
|1.3
|%
____________
(1) Excludes interest expense related to pension plans and post-retirement benefit plans.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|(In thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(4,866
|)
|$
|210
|$
|(8,891
|)
|$
|(4,792
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|-
|(81
|)
|-
|52
|Interest expense (1)
|535
|694
|1,196
|1,258
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,595
|2,920
|5,208
|5,817
|401(k) and share-based compensation expense
|519
|541
|1,001
|1,037
|Net losses on disposal of assets
|892
|1,527
|1,909
|3,193
|Strategic initiative costs (2)
|809
|-
|1,396
|-
|Severance costs
|-
|88
|29
|752
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|484
|$
|5,899
|$
|1,848
|$
|7,317
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|0.5
|%
|6.6
|%
|1.1
|%
|4.2
|%
________
(1) Excludes interest expense related to pension plans and postretirement benefit plans.
(2) Cost related to evaluation of strategic alternatives.
