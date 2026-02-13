Farmer Brothers Coffee Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

“As expected, the second quarter was a challenging one for Farmer Brothers. We, however, continued to see year-over-year improvement in selling and general and administrative cost and our gross margin remained above 35%, where we expect it to be for the remainder of fiscal 2026,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore.“Despite pressures related to higher cost of goods sold and current micro and macroeconomic pressures, we remain focused on growing top line revenue and coffee pounds as we strengthen our customer base.”



Second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results



Net sales were $88.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a decrease of $1 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit was $32 million, or 36.3%, during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a gross profit of $38.8 million, or 43.1%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating expenses were $36.4 million during the quarter, or 40.9% of net sales, compared to $37.8 million, or 42%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This included a $700,000 decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $4.9 million, compared to a net income of $200,000 in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $484,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $4.2 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $24.6 million available under its revolver credit facility.

Investor Conference Call

Farmer Brothers will publish its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025 with the filing of its 10-Q and the issuing of its earnings results release, both of which will be posted on the Investor Relations section of its website after the close of market on Friday, Feb. 13.

The company will also host an audio-only investor conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Feb. 13 to provide a review of the quarter and business update. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of farmerbros and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation and reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and other related non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd's Coffee, SUM>ONE Coffee Roasters, West Coast Coffee, Cain's and China Mist. You can learn more at.

Forward-looking Statements

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Brandi Wessel

Director of Communications

405-885-5176

...