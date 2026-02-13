Sandy Rowley Expands Nationally, Offering AI-Enhanced SEO Services At Deep Discounts For Small Local Service Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Sandy Rowley, a respected SEO expert known for helping small businesses dominate local search results, is expanding her services into national markets to support hardworking contractors and service-based entrepreneurs across the United States.

Rowley's SEO agency specializes in helping local businesses such as landscapers, plumbers, HVAC companies, patio and paver installers, construction professionals, and other home service providers grow their visibility online and generate more customer leads.

With the help of advanced AI-assisted SEO tools, Rowley is now able to offer deeply discounted marketing packages-making professional search engine optimization more affordable than ever for micro and small businesses.

“Most SEO and web marketing services today start at around $350 per month, and in many cases, effective SEO used to cost thousands each month,” said Rowley.“But with the safe and responsible use of AI, I've been able to dramatically speed up the process without sacrificing quality. I'm passing those savings directly to my clients.”

Rowley emphasizes that her work is still rooted in proven, long-term SEO strategies-not shortcuts or risky automation. Instead, AI is used to streamline time-consuming tasks, allowing her to deliver stronger results faster while reducing overhead.

At the heart of her mission is a commitment to supporting the“underdog”-the self-starters, small crews, family-run businesses, and hardworking tradespeople who form the backbone of local communities.

“I root for the micro small business owner,” Rowley added.“The ones out there building something from the ground up. They deserve marketing that actually works-and pricing that doesn't break the bank.”

To maintain exclusivity and protect client success, Rowley also offers a unique policy: only one client per industry per town is accepted, ensuring that businesses are not competing against others using the same SEO provider.

With her national expansion underway, Rowley is now accepting a limited number of service-based businesses looking to grow their online presence and secure more high-quality leads through affordable, AI-enhanced SEO.

About Sandy Rowley

Sandy Rowley is an SEO strategist and digital marketing expert specializing in local search optimization for contractors and service businesses. By combining trusted SEO practices with modern AI tools, she delivers powerful results at accessible pricing for small business owners nationwide.