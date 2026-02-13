COMMVAULT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Commvault Systems, Inc. On Behalf Of Commvault Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Commvault and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Commvault Systems, Inc. (“Commvault” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CVLT) on behalf of Commvault stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Commvault has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 27, 2026, before the markets opened, Commvault reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025 and revealed“40% growth in SaaS ARR to $364 million,” and that“60% of our deals actually closed in the last few weeks of the quarter.” According to Bloomberg Intelligence,“SaaS ARR growth of 40% represents a meaningful deceleration from 56%” reported by Commvault for the second quarter fiscal 2026.

On this news, the price of Commvault stock declined $40.23 per share, or approximately 31.1%, from a close of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, to close at $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026.



