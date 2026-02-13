NASCAR Names POET Official Bioethanol Partner, Becomes First Major Motorsports Series To Utilize Zero-Carbon Bioethanol

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POET Restart Zone Launches at All NASCAR-Owned Tracks as American-made Bioethanol Supports Sunoco's Competition Fuel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASCAR today announced a landmark partnership with POET, the world's largest producer of biofuels, naming the company the Official Bioethanol Partner of NASCAR. As part of the agreement, NASCAR will become the first major motorsports series to utilize zero-carbon bioethanol in combination with its existing fuel partner Sunoco, reinforcing the sport's commitment to innovation, performance, and healthy environments in accordance with its NASCAR IMPACT goals.

The partnership also delivers two highly visible integrations across NASCAR. Beginning this season, POET will serve as the sponsor of the“POET Restart Zone” at all NASCAR-owned tracks, bringing the brand into one of the most intense and action-packed moments of each race. Additionally, POET branding will appear on all NASCAR fuel cans, alongside long-time Official NASCAR Fuel Partner Sunoco, further embedding bioethanol into the sport's competitive fabric.

“The partnership with POET reflects our commitment to leverage our platform as a real-world proving ground for innovation,” said Eric Nyquist, Chief Impact Officer, NASCAR.“As the world's largest biofuel producer, POET's industry-leading technology will bring zero carbon bioethanol to our Sunoco race fuel blend, helping to drive performance on and off the track for NASCAR.”

As the global leader in biofuels, POET produces more than 3 billion gallons of bioethanol annually, leveraging cutting-edge biotechnology and homegrown agricultural resources to create American-made fuel that strengthens domestic energy independence and supports rural communities nationwide.

“Bioethanol is redefining what's possible in racing by bringing high octane and maximum performance to the track under the most demanding driving conditions - now with zero carbon intensity,” said POET Founder and CEO Jeff Broin.“From the field to the finish line, bioethanol is the cleanest-burning liquid fuel on the market, delivering the same benefits to everyday consumers at the pump. Zero-carbon bioethanol truly changes the game, and POET is proud to power a new era of high-intensity, low-carbon racing with NASCAR.”

Bioethanol's high-octane properties enhance engine performance while contributing to lower carbon intensity and cleaner combustion - benefits that support a healthier environment for drivers, crew members, and fans. For NASCAR, it also represents a home fuel advantage, pairing a great American sport with energy produced by American farmers and manufacturers.

Through NASCAR IMPACT, the sanctioning body continues to invest in solutions that reduce environmental impact while showcasing how sustainability and performance can coexist at the highest level of motorsports. The partnership with POET represents a significant step forward in that journey.

