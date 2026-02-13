Rally House Celebrates Presidents' Day With Major Savings For Kansas City Sports Fans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a Kansas City based sports and merchandise retailer and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, is excited to announce its Presidents' Day Sale, giving Kansas City fans the chance to score major savings on officially licensed team apparel, headwear, gifts, and local merchandise.

For a limited time, customers can shop fan-favorite styles up to 50% off, including local favorites like the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and Kansas State Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, and Missouri Tigers. Shoppers can also find special event items for up to 75% off, along with Rally House's exclusive Kansas City and regional apparel collections that celebrate the pride of the Midwest.

Whether gearing up for next season, celebrating championship moments, or refreshing everyday KC style, fans will find a wide assortment of team gear for the whole family. From jerseys and hoodies to hats and collectibles, Rally House makes it easy for Kansas City to represent year-round.

The Presidents' Day Sale runs from Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16 while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Rally House location across the Kansas City metro or shop online to take advantage of these limited time offers. Visit the Rally House Store Locator to find a store near you.

To shop the Presidents' Day Sale online, visit Customers can explore the full range of products and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company's website.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Proudly headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states.

