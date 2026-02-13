Taseko To Release Fourth Quarter And Year End 2025 Results
The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-715-9871 toll free or 646-307-1963, using the access code 4873075.
The webcast may be accessed at tasekomines/investors/events and will be archived until February 19, 2027 for later playback.
For further information on Taseko, see the Company's website at or contact:
Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll-free 1-877-441-4533
Stuart McDonald
President and CEO
No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.
