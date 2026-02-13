Love In The Skies: Emirates Skycargo Connects Kenya's Exports To The World On Valentine's Day And Beyond



Emirates SkyCargo ensures Kenya's time-sensitive exports reach global markets quickly and in optimal condition. Two daily passenger flights from Nairobi (three from 1 March) and three weekly freighter services offer 1,100 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity.

As Valentine's Day approaches, Emirates SkyCargo continues to support Kenya's export community by ensuring that time-sensitive shipments – from fresh-cut flowers to premium gifts – reach customers around the world quickly and in optimal condition.

Kenya remains one of the world's largest exporters of fresh-cut flowers, with significant volumes transported by air to international markets, particularly in Europe. Strong international demand means reliable air cargo capacity is essential year-round. Beyond flowers, Kenya exports fresh produce including avocados and vegetables, as well as tea and coffee, all of which rely on efficient air transport to preserve quality and meet overseas delivery schedules.

Emirates currently operates two daily passenger services from Nairobi, increasing to three daily flights from 1 March. In addition, Emirates SkyCargo operates three dedicated weekly freighter services into the capital, providing a combined weekly cargo capacity ( ) of 1,100 tonnes into and out of the market. These three weekly freighters fly directly from Nairobi to Amsterdam, ensuring rapid delivery to key European markets.

Flowers and fresh produce are highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations and handling delays. From acceptance at origin in Kenya to the final destination, shipments are handled through Emirates SkyCargo's temperature-controlled processes designed to protect product quality during transit.

Emirates' dedicated cargo facilities are equipped to efficiently handle large volumes of perishable cargo. Fast transfer times and carefully managed cold-chain procedures help maintain freshness, particularly during high-demand periods.

This operational capability enables Kenyan growers, cooperatives, and exporters – including small and medium-sized enterprises – to scale production and fulfil large international contracts in a sector that contributes significantly to employment opportunities in the country.

By maintaining frequent services and dedicated cargo capacity into and out of Nairobi, Emirates SkyCargo helps sustain these value chains throughout the year. While Valentine's Day highlights the scale of flower exports, reliable year-round connectivity is what enables Kenya's broader export trade to thrive.

As international demand for Kenyan products continues to rise, Emirates remains committed to supporting exporters with dependable global connections from Nairobi to markets worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Emirates Group.