Deputy President Paul Mashatile Convenes Water Task Team On Intervention To Stabilise Gauteng Water Supply

Deputy President, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, Chairperson of the Water Task Team, today convened a meeting with Ministers and government officials to assess the water supply challenges across Gauteng following recent disruptions.

The Water Task Team was briefed that electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water pump stations and a major pipe burst in late January temporarily reduced bulk supply.

Rand Water has since restored full capacity. However, municipal systems - particularly in the City of Johannesburg - remain under pressure due to low reservoir levels, high demand during the heatwave, ageing infrastructure, and water losses averaging 33%.

To accelerate recovery, the following measures are being implemented:

. Controlling system recovery and load shifting;

. Deployment of water tankers to affected areas;

. Technical support to municipalities;

Government expects supply to progressively stabilise over the coming week, subject to reduced demand.

Water security remains a national priority, and the Water Task Team will continue to monitor implementation and enforce compliance where necessary.

A team of Ministers has been on the ground with the leadership of Gauteng and the Municipalities especially Johannesburg where plans are in motion to resolve the water crisis.

The Deputy President will also visit Johannesburg as part of monitoring the interventions in the next week.

