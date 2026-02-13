LATAM Expands Argentina Network With New Routes, Ski Flights

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- LATAM will launch a new Rio de Janeiro–Buenos Aires Aeroparque route on May 1, bringing the carrier's weekly flights between the two cities to seven.

- The São Paulo–Rosario service, launched in late December, will scale from four weekly flights to daily by September.

- Seasonal ski-season flights to Bariloche and Ushuaia from São Paulo are confirmed for the southern winter, as LATAM leverages a record surge in cross-border travel.

Argentine visitors to Brazil surged 82% in 2025, making the neighbor the single largest source of inbound tourists with 3.1 million arrivals. LATAM Airlines, which has held Brazil's market-share lead since 2021, is now betting that the traffic flows both ways - and that it can capture the business and leisure demand in each direction. Starting May 1, the airline will add a Rio de Janeiro Galeão–Buenos Aires Aeroparque connection, complementing its existing service to Ezeiza. The addition of Aeroparque, situated minutes from Buenos Aires' central business district, is aimed squarely at corporate travelers and short-stay tourists who prefer not to transit through the more distant Ezeiza terminal. Combined, the two services will offer seven weekly flights between Rio and Buenos Aires. Further south on the route map, LATAM 's São Paulo Guarulhos–Rosario link is being ramped up aggressively. Launched on December 30 with four weekly frequencies, the route will increase to six in July and reach daily service by September. Rosario, Argentina's third-largest city and a growing agribusiness hub, gains through Guarulhos access to LATAM's broader international network - including forthcoming direct flights to Amsterdam, Brussels, Cape Town, and Punta Cana. LATAM expands Brazil-Argentina routes The carrier is also positioning for southern winter tourism. Seasonal flights from São Paulo to Bariloche will run daily from June 15 to August 30, while Ushuaia - the gateway to Tierra del Fuego - gets four weekly flights from July through August. These Patagonian ski routes tap into a Brazilian market that has grown increasingly enthusiastic about snow tourism, and the timing coincides with the winter school holiday period that traditionally drives outbound travel from São Paulo and Rio. LATAM's broader Argentina network already connects São Paulo to Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Córdoba, with Porto Alegre and Recife also linked to the Argentine capital. Since January, Florianópolis has had direct flights to Ezeiza, extending the carrier's southern Brazilian coverage. The expansion comes as LATAM reported its strongest financial performance in years, with roughly $1.5 billion in net profit for 2025 and domestic market share of nearly 41% according to ANAC. In the corporate travel segment, the airline captured 41.7% of industry revenue, its third consecutive year leading the Abracorp ranking.