Tripura's Progress Linked To Janajati Development, Says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday said that it is not possible to build Ek Tripura, Sreshtha Tripura without the real development of the Janajati brothers and sisters. He said that the key to the overall progress of the state lies in improving the socio-economic conditions of Janajati villages. "The present state government is working tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society," he said. Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha made these remarks while addressing the Mukhyamantri Janajati Vikas Yojana (MJVY) and financial assistance distribution programme at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala today.

Mukhyamantri Janajati Vikas Yojana

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saha said that the development of the Janajati people is the highest priority of the state government. "To increase their self-reliance and ensure improvement in their financial condition, the Mukhyamantri Janajati Vikas Yojana was launched in the financial year 2023-24. Through this project, opportunities are being created for Janajati families to increase their income by encouraging them to engage in various livelihood activities, including animal husbandry. The central government and the present state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are fully committed to the development of the Janajatis," he said.

Dr Saha said that the present state government is also working to preserve and promote their culture, traditions, and heritage. "The people of Tripura have witnessed the past. Such a scenario was not seen earlier. The present government knows how to prove itself not only through words but also through actions," he said.

Financial Assistance Details

Dr Saha further stated that under the Mukhyamantri Janajati Vikas Yojana, a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 is being provided to each eligible family. So far, 9,779 Janajati beneficiaries have received this assistance.

Comprehensive Development Programmes

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is implementing comprehensive development programmes to improve the living standards of the Janajati people and enhance their dignity. "A significant portion of the state and central development budget is being spent on the development of Janajati areas," he added.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikasi Debbarma, Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department Dr K Sasikumar, and others were present at the programme. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)