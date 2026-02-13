Iran Releases 8 Indian Sailors, Says Detained Ship Has No India Link

Iran's Stance on Detained Vessel and Crew

The Ambassador of Iran to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, on Friday clarified that the vessel detained by Iranian authorities had no connection to India, stating that eight of the sixteen Indian sailors held since December have been released on humanitarian grounds and are returning home. In an interview with ANI, Fathali said the ship was detained due to technical and maritime violations, and the matter is being handled under Iran's legal framework.

"First of all, I should clarify that the ship and its cargo have no connection to India. The vessel was detained due to certain technical and maritime violations, which have been reviewed within the relevant legal framework," he said.

The envoy described the release of eight crew members as reflective of Tehran's humanitarian engagement with New Delhi. "The release of eight crew members reflects Iran's humanitarian approach and constructive cooperation. The case of the remaining individuals is going through legal procedures and is being followed closely in cooperation with Indian authorities," Fathali stated. He added that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is in direct contact with the detained sailors and confirmed that all are in good health. "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is in direct contact with the sailors, and all of them are in good health," he said.

Bilateral Ties a Key Factor

Emphasising the broader context of bilateral ties, the ambassador noted that the longstanding and friendly relations between Tehran and New Delhi have been taken into account in handling the matter. "The friendly and historic relations between Iran and India have always been taken into account, and such matters are managed through consular cooperation," he added.

MEA Confirms Release and Consular Access

Earlier on Thursday, MEA said that India has secured consular access to 16 Indian sailors detained in Iran, with eight of them released. Responding to a media query during the weekly briefing regarding reports of Indian sailors being under arrest in Iran and concerns over delayed consular access, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that access had been granted.

"Consular access has been obtained. We have been able to go and meet all those individuals. Out of the sixteen people, eight have been released," Jaiswal said. He added that the process to bring back the eight released sailors to India was underway.

"I cannot say this with complete certainty, but my understanding--and what I was informed--is that they may have reached India yesterday. Either they arrived yesterday, or they are expected to arrive today," he said.

Regarding the remaining eight sailors, the MEA said the Indian Embassy is actively engaged with Iranian authorities. "Regarding the remaining eight people you mentioned--those still excluded from the sixteen--our Indian Embassy there is in touch with the local government. They are discussing how to assist them, how to ensure their well-being, and how to resolve their matter," Jaiswal said.

Previous MEA Briefing on the Matter

In the previous weekly briefing on February 5, the MEA had stated that officials from the Indian mission in Bandar Abbas had met the detained sailors after securing consular access. "Of those 16, eight people... this is what we've been informed by the Iranian authorities... eight of them have been released, and they will be returning home as and when necessary formalities for their travel are completed. In regard to the remaining eight sailors, we are in touch with Iranian authorities, and we'll see how best to support them for whatever need they may have," Jaiswal had said.

Background of the Incident

The MEA reiterated that India continues to engage with Iranian authorities to ensure the welfare of the remaining sailors and facilitate the necessary support. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted the MT Valiant Roar vessel on December 8, 2025, in international waters near Dibba Port, UAE, detaining 16 Indian crew members. The Iranian authorities accused the vessel of smuggling 6,000 MT of fuel, while the crew and ship owners deny the allegations. (ANI)

