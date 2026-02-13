Sunny Deol Reveals Lifelong Fitness Secret Behind His Boundless Energy

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is known for his boundless energy and commanding screen presence. His powerful voice continues to dominate cinema halls every time he delivers a dialogue. Even today, he performs intense and daredevil stunts with the same passion and intensity that marked the beginning of his career. The actor attributes his enduring stamina and fitness to a lifelong commitment to health. No matter how demanding his schedule may be, Sunny ensures that he makes time for exercise.

A Lifelong Commitment to Fitness

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sunny Deol opened up about his fitness regime and reflected on how physical activity has been an integral part of his life since childhood. "Shuru se hi main fitness ke towards inclined raha hu... sports me tha khelta rehta tha...building me rehte the mummy se daant padti thi...padhaai nhi karta tha lekin khelta rehta tha...har team me hua krta tha school mein...umar badi toh weight trainjing shuru krdi... (I've always been inclined towards fitness since childhood. I used to play a lot of sports and stay active. When I lived in a building, my mom would scold me, but I kept playing anyway. I wasn't very focused on studies... As I got older, I started weight training)," Sunny shared.

Simple, Home-Cooked Meals

When it comes to food, the actor revealed that he does not follow any strict diet plans and prefers simple, home-cooked meals. "Khane peene ke bare mein main itna sochta nhi hu...jab chota tha tab bilkul ni khata tha..baad me itna khane laga aur itna khelta tha toh motapa lagta nhi tha...diet wagarh follow nhi karta bas ghar ka simple khana khata hun. Humare yaha itne log hai toh alag alag prakar ki sabziya aur cheeze banti hai waise aksar ek daal sabzi banti thi aur sath mein dahi le lete the...ise zyada na pucha na manga wohi khaate rhe aur khush rahe (I don't really think much about food. I used to eat little when I was a child. And later, even after eating more, I never gained weight because I was always so active with sports. I don't follow any strict diet. I stick to simple, home-cooked meals)," he added.

The Power of an Early Start

Sunny also emphasised the importance of maintaining a disciplined routine and starting the day early. "Fitness is good for you;..positive thinking rehti hai...jo jaldi uthta hai jaldi sota hai uski nazariya duniya ko dekhne ka alag hota hai. Main Suraj nikalne se pehle uth jata hu..Kitna bhi late soun par jaldi uth jata hun (Fitness keeps you healthy and fosters positive thinking. Those who wake up early and go to bed early see the world differently. I make it a point to wake up before sunrise, and no matter how late I sleep, I wake up early)," he emphasised.

Interestingly, on Friday, the 'Border' actor shared pictures from his workout session. In the images, he is seen trying his hand at barbell shoulder presses and biceps curls. "No excuses! Stay Fit, Stay Happy," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is basking in the success of 'Border 2'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)