Gujarat CM Inaugurates New School Board Building, Smart Schools In A'bad

Under the chairmanship of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 'Shatabdi Shiksha Mahotsav' organised by the Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation concluded with the inauguration of a newly constructed School Board building and Smart Schools. The event also witnessed an award distribution ceremony honouring the best-performing schools and teachers. On the occasion of the School Board's 100th anniversary, Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Smt. Rivabaa Jadeja were also present at the event.

Inaugurations and Awards Mark Centenary Celebrations

At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed 'School Board Bhavan' at Navrangpura, built at a cost of ₹10.61 crore. During his visit to the building, he observed the student-created works under the 'Spark Project'. The Chief Minister appreciated the children's artistic presentations and interacted directly with the talented students to encourage them. At the programme held at the Sabarmati Riverfront, 15 Smart Anupam Schools, constructed at a cost of ₹16.11 crore, were e-inaugurated by the Chief Minister. As part of the Education Committee's centenary-year celebrations, 100 of the best schools and 100 selected teachers were honoured with cheques and awards. 6 Best Shatabdi Anupam Schools were presented with cheques and awards, and 6 outstanding teachers were honoured with cheques, shields, and certificates.

CM Patel Reflects on Educational Journey and Vision

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti, established 100 years ago by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the principles of moral values and self-reliance, has today expanded into a vast network of 453 schools. He said that through value-based education, its schools are fulfilling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of nation-building through education. Recalling his tenure as Vice Chairman of the Ahmedabad School Board, the Chief Minister said that dedicated teachers go beyond teaching by personally reaching out to students and caring for them. He noted that, as a result of this commitment, perceptions of government schools have changed, and more than 56,000 students have shifted from private schools to the School Board's smart schools.

Focus on Government Schemes and Futuristic Education

He added that the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani programmes launched by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister have significantly increased girls' education and reduced the dropout rate to near zero. The Chief Minister also mentioned important schemes such as the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, which provides financial assistance to encourage girls for higher education, and the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, launched to promote science education, along with the swift and proper implementation of the new National Education Policy in the state. He further stated that, under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, the double-engine government is placing special emphasis on education and infrastructure. In the Union Budget, ₹1.39 lakh crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Education, an increase of 8.27% over the previous allocation, and ₹3,200 crore has been earmarked for Atal Tinkering Labs to enable children to gain practical experience in science and technology. This is the era of Artificial Intelligence and futuristic education. The Prime Minister has described this period as Aspirational India, and the Budget includes corresponding provisions. He said that to build Viksit Bharat by 2047, we must move forward with a harmonious integration of knowledge, values and technology.

Education Minister Emphasises Quality and Modernisation

State Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja said that the Shatabdi Shiksha Mahotsav is not just a celebration but a reflection of Gujarat's cultural values and intellectual growth. He said that to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of providing quality education to every child, schools are now equipped with smart classrooms. Watching geographical concepts and scientific experiments on digital screens helps build students' confidence and leads to real success. He also stated that the new School Board building, with its modern facilities, will improve administrative efficiency. Referring to the changes under the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) and 'Mission School of Excellence', he said that the government is not just building infrastructure but shaping the future of India. He said that education is not only a means to secure employment but also a noble mission, and that dedicated teachers play a key role in inspiring students. He described the 'Anupam Schools' of the Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti as a model for the entire state and appreciated the support of parents and donors in this effort.

Mayor Praises Smart Schools; MOU Exchanged

On this occasion, MOUs were exchanged among the UN Mehta Foundation, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation for the beautification of the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway. In her welcome address, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain stated that celebrating the centenary year of the Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti, established by the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is a moment of pride. Praising the Chief Minister's resolve to provide poor and middle-class students with modern and smart education equivalent to private schools, she added that government schools today have become so smart that parents have to remain on a waiting list for admission.

New School Board Building to Centralise Operations

A key feature of the newly constructed School Board building in Navrangpura, with an estimated cost of ₹10.61 crore, is that all 18 departments of the Education Committee will now operate under one roof, streamlining administrative processes. The office, which had been operating in Paldi for the past two years, will now be located in the new four-storey building, equipped with modern facilities, providing significant relief to pensioners and parents with administrative matters.

At the end of the programme, a vote of thanks was delivered by Municipal School Board Chairman Dr. Sujay Mehta. The event was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela, MLAs from Ahmedabad, leading personality Prerak Shah, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani and office-bearers, Municipal School Board Chairman Dr. Sujay Mehta, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Deputy Chairman Vipul Sevak, Administrative Officer LD Desai, along with officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and principals, teachers and students of School Board schools. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)