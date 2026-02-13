Indore: Missing 24-Year-Old Woman's Body Found In Flat After 10 Days

The body of a 24-year-old missing woman was found inside a flat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday, a police officer said. The deceased has been identified as Khushboo Rathore, and her body was recovered from the flat of a building located within the limits of Dwarkapuri Police Station in the district.

The woman went missing on February 1,0 and her family members lodged a missing persons complaint on February 11 at Pandharinath Police Station. When the neighbouring residents detected a foul smell, they informed the police. Acting on it, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishna Lalchandani told ANI, "The body of a 24-year-old unmarried woman, Kushboo Rathaore, was found in a flat of a building located in the Dwarkapuri police station area. Her missing complaint was filed in Pandhrinath Police Station on February 11. When the people living in the area sensed a foul smell of decomposition of the body, they informed the police. Acting on it, the police reached the site and opened the gate of the flat; the body of the woman was recovered."

Partner Suspected in Strangulation Death

The officer said that the woman was allegedly in a relationship with a youth named Piyush Dhamanodia, who is her colleague, and suspected that he could have killed the woman. "Prima facie, it appeared a case of strangulation and her alleged relationship partner, Piyush Dhamanodia, could be a possible accused in the case. The post-mortem of the body will be conducted to ascertain the reason for the death of the woman. Efforts are on to searchfor the accused," Lalchandani said.

Family Knew of Relationship, Also Suspects Partner

He further said that the woman's family members were informed about the incident and told the police they were aware of her relationship. Her partner also used to visit their house. The family also suspects the partner of killing their daughter. The woman and her partner were collegemates and studied together.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

