'He Runs Away From Parliament': BJP's 'Bhagedu Neta' Jibe At Rahul

'Bhagedu Neta': BJP MP Slams Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Mukesh Dalal took a jibe at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his reaction to India-US interim trade agreement, calling him a 'Bhagedu neta', stating that he "runs away from the Parliament" after making statements.

Speaking to ANI here, Dalal said, "When a deal wasn't being done with the US, the Opposition used to shout for signing the deal. Now that a good deal has been signed, which is in favour of the country and farmers, they are trying to create a narrative. The LoP runs away from the Parliament after making his statement, aese to Bhagedu neta (who runs away) hai LoP. The LoP has a habit of not listening, which is a concerning development for the nation. The LoP has tried before too to misguide the farmers."

Gandhi Accuses PM of 'Selling Out the Country'

Dalal's remarks come after the LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he "has a chokehold around his neck" and sold "the country and farmers", asserting that he will not "step back even an inch" even if a Privilege Motion is filed against him.

In a video shared on Gandhi's official X handle, he criticised the India-US trade deal, alleging it compromises India's energy security, data, and farmers' future. He claims the deal favours American farmers, who rely on mechanisation and government subsidies, while Indian farmers struggle with small landholdings and limited mechanisation.

He also charged the PM with several allegations, stating, "Narendra Modi has sold out the country, sold out the farmers. You can file a case against me, abuse me and do whatever you have to. Bring a Privilege Motion against me. It doesn't matter. I have spoken the truth in Parliament."

"It is a different matter if you do not like it. The country can understand the truth," he added.

Expressing Congress's support to farmers, he said, "You can do whatever you want, I stand with farmers. I will not step back even an inch. Congress president Kharge ji, the entire Congress party, and I stand with farmers. We will not let this injustice take place." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)