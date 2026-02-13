Sunny Deol Unwinds In Manali, Revisits 'Border' Location Post-Release

Actor Sunny Deol decided to press pause and head to the serene hills of Manali, following the heavy promotions and growing anticipation around his latest release, 'Border 2'. Speaking to ANI, the actor revealed how he went on a trip to Manali after the film's release and spent time with the local people as well as the soldiers in a peaceful getaway. "Border 2 release hone ke kuch dino baad maine taye kiya ki mujhe break lena hai aur main bhaag gaya yahan se. Manali mei tha kuch din, waha baraf giri, waha maza liya. Waha bhi maine Border 2 ka show rakha tha. Wahan ke fauji the, baki log the... (After the release of Border 2, I decided to take a break, and I ran away from here. I was in Manali for a few days, it snowed there, and I enjoyed it. I had a show of Border 2 there, there were soldiers and other people there)," Sunny said.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

During the trip, Sunny Deol also visited the location where the shooting of the first 'Border' film took place, as he added, "Yeh puri journey mei, main dhabe pe ruka, alag alag hotels mei ruka. Main uss location pe gaya tha jahan Border 1 ki shooting hui thi. Bahut acha laga. (In this journey, wherever I went, I stayed at dhabas, in different hotels. I even went to the location where Border 1 was shot. I went to that hill, and I liked it a lot)."

The actor, while expressing his quest for exploring new places, shared how he frequently travels to the locations where his films were shot. "Pichli baar I went to Chambal, wahan maine Dacait ki shooting ki thi. Fir main Datia gaya, wahan maine Yatim ki shooting kit hi... Bahana milta hai jaane ka because waha chize waise hi hai jaise waqt thama hua hai. Jahan jahan gaya tha, logon ne film dekhi thi. Bahut pyaar mil raha tha...acha lag raha tha (I often go there. Last time I went to Chambal. I shot Dacait there. Then I went to Datia, where I shot Yatim. It was an excuse to go there because things are still the same. I think time has stopped. But wherever I went, I met people. Everyone had seen the movie. I was getting a lot of love, I was feeling good," he said.

About 'Border 2'

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. (ANI)

