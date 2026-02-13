Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Flags Off 28 New E-Buses In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 28 new state-of-the-art electric buses in the fleet of Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), which is considered the lifeline of Ahmedabad city.

Project Scope and Green Impact

According to the Chief Minister's Office, with the phased addition of a total of 225 new e-buses in AMTS, citizens will receive more convenient and green transportation facilities. The operation of these 225 e-buses will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 75,000 kilograms every year.

This project is among the fastest to be implemented in the country. The entire tender process was completed in just six months, and the delivery of the buses was ensured within only three months.

First-in-India Safety Features

In terms of passenger safety, these buses are unparalleled in the country. For the first time in India, mandatory cybersecurity and safety audits have been implemented in electric buses. In addition, each bus has been equipped with a Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) to ensure the safety of passengers.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela, Mayor Pratibha Jain, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Leader of the Ruling Party Gaurang Prajapati, Whip Sheetal Daga, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, local MLAs, AMTS Chairman Dharamshi Desai, and officials and staff of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and AMTS. (ANI)

