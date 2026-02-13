Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' Might Get New Title, Release In 2026

Actor Sunny Deol, who is basking in the success of 'Border 2', has loads of other projects lined up this year. One of them is Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947'. However, the film's title could be changed. Sunny, in an interview with ANI, hinted at this possibility. " Meri dher saari films aane wali hai. Unme se ek Lahore 1947 hai.. Shayad title change ho sakta hai shayad wohi rakhe. Film ek famous play pe based. 15 August ke time cinema halls me lagegi. (I have several films in the pipeline. One of them is Lahore 1947...though the title may change, or it might ultimately stay the same. The film is an adaptation of a celebrated stage play and is slated for a theatrical release in August.)," Sunny shared.

Release Date Confirmed

According to the latest information from the film's production team, Lahore 1947 will hit theatres on August 13, 2026, during Independence Day week. The makers are aiming for a big festive release across India.

Star-Studded Collaboration

The upcoming period drama also brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. Talking about the project, Aamir, as per a release, said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

Ensemble Cast and Crew

The film stars Sunny Deol alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in key roles. Music for the film is by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

