Gujarat Assembly Gets A Traditional Makeover Ahead Of Budget Session

Ahead of the budget session beginning February 16, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly complex has been adorned with the state's traditional arts and crafts. The Assembly Complex, representing the people of the state, now reflects Gujarat's rich cultural heritage, steeped in ancient traditions.

According to a press release, Amdavadi Mata Ni Pachhedi, Kachchhi Mud Mirror Work, and tribal Warli art will be the centre of attraction for the representatives, guests, and visitors attending the session.

A Vision for Heritage and Development

The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has taken an important step in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi ' vision by giving a prominent place to the state's traditional arts and crafts within the Legislative Assembly. This initiative aims to inspire the preservation and growth of Gujarat's traditional art and culture, encouraging artisans to hone their skills while staying true to their heritage.

Garvi Gurjari: Championing Artisans

Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (GSHHDC), a state government enterprise, has been actively working to preserve and promote traditional arts and crafts through its brand 'Garvi Gurjari'. Through this initiative, Garvi Gurjari has provided a platform to artisans representing thousands of craftspeople across Gujarat by showcasing their work at the Assembly Complex.

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly now stands not only as a centre of governance but also as a living reflection of the state's rich cultural tradition. Distinctive folk art pieces carved across the complex portray Gujarat's culture and heritage, showcasing the diversity and splendour of its arts and crafts. Garvi Gurjari guided and provided appropriate opportunities to talented handicraft artisans, after which the team prepared a presentation of their work. The final selection was made based on the artisans' skill and artistic excellence.

Featured Art Forms

Accordingly, the three key folk art forms chosen for the Gujarat Assembly Complex include Traditional Mud Mirror Work, Warli Art of Chhota Udepur, and Amdavad Mata Ni Pachhedi (the traditional pen art of Ahmedabad)

Warli Art: A Journey Through Time

The Warli artwork traces the journey from the old to the modern present-day Legislative Assembly, while also depicting the transition from rural to urban development. It has been created by Archana Rathwa, a talented Warli artisan from Chhota Udepur, who has been associated with Garvi Gurjari for the past eight years, said the release. She received the State Award for this art form in 2022.

Before taking up the Legislative Assembly project, she successfully worked on initiatives such as the Gujarat Medical Department's Medical Emergency Management theme and projects for the Commissioner of Cottage and Rural Industries based on the Khadi theme. Archanaben shares, "Getting the opportunity to work on a prestigious project like the Legislative Assembly under the guidance of Garvi Gurjari is a matter of pride for me."

Kachchhi Mud Mirror Work: From Rural Homes to State Assembly

The complex also showcases Gujarat's traditional Kachchhi Mud Mirror Work. Created using multani clay and coloured glass, Kachchhi Mud Mirror Work was traditionally seen in the Kachchhi Bhunga (Mud houses). Girish A. Parmar, a leading artist of this heritage craft, has now taken this art to modern and prestigious venues. He has represented Gujarat in the 26th January tableau parade and completed several special projects for the Secretariat, other government offices, and Garvi Gurjari.

Girishbhai shares, "I am thankful to Garvi Gurjari for giving me the opportunity to present my traditional Kachchhi Mud Mirror Work at Gujarat Assembly. Officials and visitors from across the country come here, and it is a matter of pride for me to showcase my traditional Kachchhi art at such a place."

Amdavad Mata Ni Pachhedi: A Family's Legacy

Under the guidance of Garvi Gurjari, the Chitara family received the opportunity to present Amdavad Mata Ni Pachhedi, also known as Kalamkari, at the Gujarat Assembly Complex. The artwork blends tradition with modern expression. National Award-winning artist Chandrakant Chitara, a prominent artist of this tradition, has played a key role in preserving the art form. Today, Mata Ni Pachhedi is largely sustained and promoted by the Chitara family.

Mittal Chitara, who is part of the project, said, "Working at the Assembly Complex is a proud moment for us. Our Kalamkari art is receiving appreciation at the national level, and people are enthusiastically observing the painting process here. Under the guidance of Garvi Gurjari, we have received a very positive response."

Promoting Local Talent on a National Stage

Garvi Gurjari not only offers artisans a market-ready platform but also opens doors for them to contribute to prestigious government projects, earning recognition for local talent at both the state and national levels. Through this initiative, Gujarat's ancient crafts have found a place within the Vidhan Sabha, further strengthening and promoting the state's rich artistic tradition. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)