Govt Informs Parliament On Rules For TV Channels, Grievance Redressal

The Central Government on Friday informed Parliament that private satellite television channels are required to strictly adhere to the Advertising Code and Programme Code framed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, which prohibits content attacking religions or communities, promoting communal attitudes, or maligning individuals and social groups.

Three-Level Grievance Redressal Mechanism

The Government has also notified Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 vide notification No. G.S.R. 416(E) dated 17.06.2021, thereby establishing a statutory mechanism for redressal of grievances/ complaints of violation of Programme and Advertising Codes. The Rules provide for three-level complaint redressal mechanisms: Level I by the broadcaster, Level II by the broadcasters' self-regulatory bodies, and Level III by the Central Government's oversight mechanism.

As per the Three Level Grievance Redressal Mechanism, at Level-I and Level -II any complaints regarding the content of the programme of a channel are directly received and disposed of by the Broadcaster and Self-Regulating Bodies of the Broadcasters. As such, this Ministry does not exercise direct jurisdiction or oversight over these Level-III providers; oversight is provided by the Central Government. (ANI)

Government Enforcement Actions

The Government takes action against Private TV channels by issuance of Advisories, Warnings, Apology Scroll Orders and Off-air Orders, etc. The Ministry also issues Advisories from time to time to private satellite TV channels to ensure adherence to the Programme Code.

