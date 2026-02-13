Kerala BJP Councillors Conclude Delhi Governance Programme For Viksit Keralam

The three-day Governance and Leadership Development Programme undertaken by the high-level delegation of newly elected BJP councillors from the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other local self-government bodies of Kerala concluded successfully in New Delhi under the "BJP 4 Viksit Keralam" initiative, on Friday.

Led by Mayor VV Rajesh, the delegation participated in an intensive, structured administrative exposure programme to strengthen grassroots governance capacity and align Kerala's emerging leadership with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

Guidance from Prime Minister Modi

During the visit, the delegation had the privilege of receiving the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister emphasised that empowered local bodies form the backbone of India's democratic and developmental architecture. He underscored the importance of transparency, accountability, technology-driven governance and effective last-mile delivery of Central Government schemes. His interaction provided strategic direction and moral inspiration to the delegation, reinforcing the BJP's commitment to citizen-centric administration and ethical public service.

Insights from National and Urban Leaders

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar delivered a detailed session on "Urban Development in the Modi Era," outlining flagship schemes, infrastructure expansion, and the transformative role of local bodies in accelerating urban growth.

On the final day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the delegation on "Emerging Challenges in Urban Development," sharing insights on municipal governance, service-delivery reforms, and urban innovation. The valedictory session was delivered by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, who reiterated that every elected representative must continue to function in the spirit of a dedicated Karyakarta, placing public service above position. Earlier, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin interacted with the delegation at the Central Office and emphasised humility, discipline and organisational commitment as the core strengths of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kerala BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar also participated in the sessions, reinforcing coordination between state and national leadership.

Institutional and Legislative Exposure

As part of the institutional exposure component, the delegation visited Parliament House to gain insight into legislative functioning, toured the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library to understand India's governance evolution, and visited Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegation also paid homage to the nation's martyrs at the National War Memorial. These engagements were designed to deepen the representatives' understanding of India's democratic institutions, heritage and administrative systems.

Focused Training on Grassroots Implementation

The structured programme included four focused training sessions at the BJP Central Office to bridge the gap between policy formulation and grassroots execution. Special emphasis was laid on strengthening the implementation mechanisms of Central Government schemes, improving public service delivery, and enhancing transparency and accountability at the municipal and panchayat levels.

Building a Development-Oriented Leadership in Kerala

This initiative represents a distinctive model of political and governance training institutionalised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP remains the only political organisation that systematically invests in structured leadership development and governance orientation even for its most local representatives. The programme reflects the party's long-term strategy to build competent, disciplined, and development-oriented leadership in Kerala.

The successful conclusion of the three-day Delhi visit marks a significant step in the BJP's expanding footprint in Kerala. Following the historic victory in securing the mayor's post in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, the delegation's participation in this high-level governance programme signals the party's commitment to translating electoral success into administrative excellence. The Kerala BJP delegation returns with renewed resolve to strengthen local governance, ensure effective last-mile implementation of Central Government initiatives, and advance the vision of Viksit Keralam, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)