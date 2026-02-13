Why Did This Nano-Cap Food Stock More Than Double In Value Today?



Shares of Moolec Science S.A. (MLEC) soared more than 130% on Friday after the company announced strong results from the crushing phase of its U.S. GLASO safflower platform, confirming gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) concentrations of around 45%.

The milestone follows the successful completion of the company's 2025 safflower campaign and validates its plant-engineered molecular farming technology for commercial-scale agricultural and industrial production, Moolec said.

Moolec's Crushing Results Validate Scalability

After harvest, the engineered safflower was processed through standard U.S. crushing facilities with results confirming that the GLASO platform can perform reliably at scale.

Moolec cultivated about 1,100 acres of engineered safflower across the United States during the 2025 season. Average yields were around 2,200 pounds per acre, up from around 1,400 pounds in 2024, exceeding the company's internal expectations.

“Achieving approximately 45% GLA concentration at commercial scale confirms that our technology is not only scientifically differentiated, but operationally executable within existing U.S. agricultural and processing infrastructure. Our focus now is to build on this foundation through disciplined growth and the conversion of this operational advantage into sustainable, recurring revenue,” said Alejandro Antalich, CEO at Moolec Science.

On January 30, Moolec confirmed that the Nasdaq Stock Market Hearings Panel approved its request for continued listing after the company regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirements following a one-for-15 reverse share split, which took effect earlier in the month.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' a day earlier, accompanied by 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user expects MLEC shares to climb to $20. It is currently trading at $11.4.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 241%.

