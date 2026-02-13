T20 World Cup: USA Skipper Monank Patel Lauds Team's 'Spot-On' Intent

After the USA's all-round show delivered a historic 93-run victory over the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Chennai on Friday, marking their first-ever T20I win against the Dutch team, skipper Monank Patel said the team's intent was spot-on. Patel said the top four batters stepped up, took responsibility, and powered them to a solid total. He also praised Harmeet Singh for attacking the stumps, using his pace, and forcing the Dutch batters into risky shots, delivering early momentum with a brilliant spell.

'Intent We Showed Was Excellent'

"Really happy with the way we played today. Losing the toss and being asked to bat first wasn't easy, the wicket was holding a bit. But I thought the intent we showed was excellent. That was something we were missing in the first two games, and as a batting group, we came back really strongly. The top four took responsibility, played with intent, and got us to a very good score. (On Harmeet Singh) I thought the way he attacked the stumps, used his pace, and invited the batters to take risks was outstanding. He bowled brilliantly and gave us that early momentum," Patel said after the match.

'Credit to the United States': Scott Edwards

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards admitted the total was higher than they'd hoped, saying their bowlers who'd been "sensational" in the first two games missed their lengths too often this time. He gave credit to the USA for keeping the pressure. "It was probably a bit more than we were hoping for. The bowling group has been sensational in the first two games, but today we probably missed our lengths a few too many times. Credit to the United States of America, they put us under pressure. I thought we pulled it back reasonably well at the end, but overall they got away slightly," Edwards said.

After a big total on the board, USA came out with the ball and took wickets at regular intervals to claim the 2 points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)