WB Leader Alleges Murder Plot Over Plans For New 'Babri Masjid'

Founder of the Janata Unnayan Party Humayun Kabir alleged that "those in power" in West Bengal are conspiring to kill him over his plans to build a mosque in the style of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. Speaking to the ANI, Kabir claimed that a police officer from West Bengal had conspired with a contract killer from Bihar to assassinate him. He further said that he has approached the court seeking security. "More and more steps are being taken by those in power in West Bengal against the building of Babri Masjid. They do not like this, so they have conspired with a Police officer from West Bengal to hire a contract killer from Bihar to kill me. I have complete faith in Allah; He will protect me. In the application I filed in the High Court, it was ordered that I apply to the Home Ministry for security within two weeks. I have submitted that application... I need security, otherwise how will I move around, so I went to court and the court ruled in my favor", he said.

On Friday, Kabir, along with party members, inspected the construction site of a proposed new mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad.

BJP leader opposes naming mosque after Babar

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh criticised Jan Unnayan Party chief for his remarks about the construction of a mosque in Murshidabad named after Babar, stating that such a move would not be acceptable to society. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the Ram Temple had been built with contributions from people across India and abroad, and that donations had exceeded the required amount. He said that while building a mosque was permissible, it should not be named after Babar. "The Ram Temple has been built, and people from across the country and abroad have sent money, even more than they need. You build a mosque, but no mosque will be built in this country in the name of Babar... If you are Humayun, it does not mean that you can build a mosque in the name of Babar; the society will not accept this. Many attempts have been made, but none have been successful," Dilip Ghosh told ANI.

Kabir confident of building mosque, launches 'Babri Yatra'

Earlier on Thursday, Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir expressed confidence that the new 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar will be built, noting that members of the Muslim community support its construction. Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "The Muslim population supports the Babri Masjid. This Babri Masjid will be built for sure...I have good relations with the non-Muslims as well.", further emphasising that he only wants the betterment of everyone.

The Jan Unnayan Party Chief had also launched the 'Babri Yatra' march from Plassey in Nadia district to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. Speaking during the yatra, Kabir said, "The work of Babri Masjid has been started, and today the Babri Yatra has also started... This yatra will end after we cover 285 kilometres. "The march aimed to cover a distance of 285 kilometres, highlighting issues related to the Babri Masjid. (ANI)

