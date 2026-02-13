MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Good News for Costa Rica: First Nonstop Las Vegas Flight to Launch in October 2026 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica continues to strengthen its international air connectivity, as Southwest Airlines announces a new Las Vegas to Costa Rica nonstop flight route linking Las Vegas, Nevada, directly with San José.

Starting October 1, 2026, the U.S. carrier will operate daily flights between Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The new connection represents the first direct flight between Nevada and Costa Rica - a move tourism officials say could bring more visitors from the western United States, a key and growing market for the country.

Flights will depart Las Vegas at 11:20 p.m. CT, arriving in Costa Rica at 6:00 a.m. local time, while return flights will leave San José at 12:00 p.m. local time, landing in Las Vegas at 7:00 p.m. CT. The route will be operated using a Boeing 737 aircraft with 150 seats.

For Costa Rica, expanded air service means more than just convenience - it signals continued international demand for the country as a travel destination.

Increased connectivity from major U.S. cities often translates into:



Higher tourist arrivals

Stronger hotel occupancy rates

More business for tour operators and local communities Greater economic impact across the tourism sector

Southwest first began flying to Costa Rica in 2015 and has steadily expanded its presence. The addition of Las Vegas further strengthens the country's position as one of the most accessible destinations in Central America.

As airlines continue to add routes, Costa Rica reinforces its reputation as a preferred destination for eco-tourism, wellness travel, and adventure experiences.

Additional details about ticket sales and launch promotions are expected to be announced soon.

