Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh Nationalist Party Sweeps First Election Since Gen Z Uprising

2026-02-13 03:25:23
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Bangladesh Nationalist Party secures decisive victory after Gen Z uprising, signaling political shift and raising expectations for stability and economic recovery nationwide.
The party secured nearly two-thirds of parliamentary seats, marking a dramatic political comeback after about twenty years outside government.

Analysts say the election result could help restore political stability following prolonged unrest that disrupted daily life and key industries, including the country's vital garment sector.

Party leader Tarique Rahman, son of former president Ziaur Rahman, is expected to soon take office as prime minister after recently returning to Dhaka.

During the previous rule of Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, opposition leaders faced various legal cases that were later dismissed following political changes.

According to United Nations figures, last year's nationwide unrest and student-led protests resulted in significant casualties, adding urgency to calls for political reconciliation.

Observers say the new government now faces pressure to deliver stability, economic recovery, and political reconciliation after years of tensions and deadly unrest.

Khaama Press

